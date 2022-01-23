Loeb makes history at 47 with Monte Carlo Rally win

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, 47, made history as the oldest winner of a WRC rally in the season opener in Monte Carlo on Sunday.

Loeb, driving an M-Sport Ford, took the lead on the penultimate stage when French rival Sebastien Ogier, who was over 20 seconds ahead, suffered a puncture.

The previous oldest WRC winner was Swede Bjorn Waldegard, who took the 1990 Safari Rally in Kenya at 46 years and five months old.