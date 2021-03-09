UrduPoint.com
Loew: Germany's Eternal Coach Felled By His Obstinacy

Loew: Germany's eternal coach felled by his obstinacy

Berlin, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Joachim Loew led Germany to the highest point in their recent history with victory at the 2014 World Cup, but is bowing out on a low after almost 15 years as head coach.

The 61-year-old, known as "Jogi" by his compatriots, will step down after this summer's European Championship having been on the Germany bench since 2006.

His run at the helm of a German institution rivals Angela Merkel's 16 years in office as chancellor.

Loew's glowing reputation was tarnished after leading his team to a series of humiliating defeats that started with a disastrous World Cup campaign in 2018.

There were already loud calls for Loew to step aside after Germany failed miserably in their defence of their title, crashing out of the tournament in Russia at the group stage.

Nevertheless, the German FA (DFB) held off, reiterating instead its confidence in Loew, under contract until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was a historic 6-0 trashing by Spain last November -- Germany's heaviest defeat since 1931 -- that sounded the death knell.

Loew himself had in October rejected all criticism.

"I'm above all that," he said, but the phrase would only earn him the ire of fans.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of his closest colleagues said at the time: "Jogi sees himself as the coach of the world champions and lives in his own world".

