Logo Shanghai Cooperation Organization 20th Anniversary Approved

6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Logo Shanghai Cooperation Organization 20th anniversary approved

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chair of the SCO Heads of State Council in 2020-2021 President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has approved the logo for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's 20th anniversary.

It will take the form of the number 20 with the SCO emblem inside it surrounded by the flags of the SCO member states and a strip of sateen fabric, a traditional part of the Tajik culture, bearing the words Dushanbe 2021 that will be the venue of the next SCO Heads of State Council meeting, according to SCO Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The government authorities concerned, mass media and other agencies may freely use it as the official logo.

This is to be found already posted on the site of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

