UrduPoint.com

Lok Mela Ends With Colourful Award Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Lok Mela ends with colourful award ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The ten-day annual folk festival of Pakistan, Lok Mela, concluded here on Sunday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa with a colorful awards ceremony.

The festival entertained the people of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with vibrant colors of Pakistan's cultural heritage while during the concluding ceremony, awards were given to deserving master artisans and folk artists on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose.

The main focus of the festival was on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting the contribution of people from diverse communities in building the future of Pakistan. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians, and folk dancers from all over Pakistan, including remote and far-flung regions participated in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts, and innovation.

Daily attractions of the festival included provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, traditional food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping stalls, kid's corner, and concerts in the open-air theatre among several other programs. An exotic craft bazaar featuring a rich variety of unique handicrafts, souvenir items, antiques, and decorative art was also set up.

The festival which is part of the mega cultural activities of the Federal capital is being organized for over four decades. This year, a part of the income generated through the festival will be contributed to Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund to help flood affectees.

Annual Lok Mela is a unique opportunity to experience the colors and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan. Provincial pavilions, food courts, folk musical theaters, and display of arts and crafts, as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan, are part of the festival to celebrate the dynamic creativity of Pakistan's traditional craftsmanship and promote rural folk artisans at the national level without the involvement of middleman.

Around 500 master artisans, folk artists, and folk musicians participated in this Mela from all over the country. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the festival. Provincial and regional pavilions served people as a major attraction during the festival. These pavilions presented the indigenous culture, arts, crafts, folk music, folk cuisine, and folk crafts of their respective provinces/ regions. Every province, and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also arranged special musical evenings during the festival that attracted huge crowds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Music Flood Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

11 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

20 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

20 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.