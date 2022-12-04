Lok Mela ends with colourful award ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The ten-day annual folk festival of Pakistan, Lok Mela, concluded here on Sunday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa with a colorful awards ceremony.

The festival entertained the people of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with vibrant colors of Pakistan's cultural heritage while during the concluding ceremony, awards were given to deserving master artisans and folk artists on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose.

The main focus of the festival was on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting the contribution of people from diverse communities in building the future of Pakistan. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians, and folk dancers from all over Pakistan, including remote and far-flung regions participated in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts, and innovation.

Daily attractions of the festival included provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, traditional food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping stalls, kid's corner, and concerts in the open-air theatre among several other programs. An exotic craft bazaar featuring a rich variety of unique handicrafts, souvenir items, antiques, and decorative art was also set up.

The festival which is part of the mega cultural activities of the Federal capital is being organized for over four decades. This year, a part of the income generated through the festival will be contributed to Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund to help flood affectees.

Annual Lok Mela is a unique opportunity to experience the colors and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan. Provincial pavilions, food courts, folk musical theaters, and display of arts and crafts, as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan, are part of the festival to celebrate the dynamic creativity of Pakistan's traditional craftsmanship and promote rural folk artisans at the national level without the involvement of middleman.

Around 500 master artisans, folk artists, and folk musicians participated in this Mela from all over the country. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the festival. Provincial and regional pavilions served people as a major attraction during the festival. These pavilions presented the indigenous culture, arts, crafts, folk music, folk cuisine, and folk crafts of their respective provinces/ regions. Every province, and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also arranged special musical evenings during the festival that attracted huge crowds.