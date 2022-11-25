UrduPoint.com

Lok Mela Opens To Entertain Islooites

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The ten-day annual folk festival of Pakistan Lok Mela opened here Friday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa to entertain the people of twincities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with vibrant colors of Pakistan's cultural heritage.

The main focus of the festival is on Provincial Harmony and National Integration highlighting contribution of people from diverse communities in building future of Pakistan. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over Pakistan including remote and far-flung regions are participating in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

The daily attractions of the festival include provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, traditional food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping stalls, kid's corner, concerts in open-air theatre among several other programs which will take place simultaneously at each provincial pavilion. An exotic craft bazaar featuring a rich variety of unique handicrafts, souvenirs items, antiques and decorative art is also being set up.

The festival which is part of mega cultural activities of Federal capital, is being organized for over four decades, while this year, a part of income generation through the festival will be contributed to Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund to help flood affectees.

Annual Lok Mela is a unique opportunity to experience the colors and warmth of diverse cultures from all over Pakistan. Provincial pavilions, food courts, folk musical theaters, display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan are part of the festival to celebrate the dynamic creativity of Pakistan's traditional craftsmanship and promote rural folk artisans at the national level without involvement of middleman.

Lok Mela would begin with it's traditional Dastarbandi ceremony to honor a Master Artisan, Advisor to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture will inaugurate the event on November 26 formally.

Around 500 master artisans, folk artistes, and folk musicians are participating in this Mela from all over the country. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the Mela. Provincial and regional pavilions serve as a major attraction during the festival. These pavilions present the indigenous culture, arts, crafts, folk music, folk cuisine, and folk crafts of their respective province/region.

Every province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will hold a special musical evening during the Mela. Lok Virsa will also hold a special "Sufi night" and musical evening during the festival.

Every year, "Chadarposhi" or "Dastarbandi" of one established craftsman or craftswoman and one eminent male or female folk artist is performed at the time of inauguration. This ceremony is a way of proclaiming Lok Virsa's commitment to the high stature that craftspeople and folk artists have in the cultural mainstream of the nation.

This year Chadarposhi of an established female artisan from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Dastarbandi of an eminent folk artist from Gilgit-Baltistan and a male master artisan from flood affected area of Fatehpur, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be performed.

Mela would culminate with a colourful Awards ceremony on 4th December, wherein awards will be given to deserving master artisans and folk artistes on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

