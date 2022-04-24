Lok Virsa arranges Eid Bazaar for people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa has arranged special Eid Bazaar for the people to buy different items with wide range including chunri, traditional paranday, khussay, jewellery, handemade embroidery, mehndi, traditional bangles adding colors to festivities in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP on Sunday, senior official Lok Virsa Anwarul Haq said that from bangle makers to henna artists, the Eid Bazaar included almost everything people look for ahead of Eid.

The festival focuses on female glass bangle makers from Hyderabad, art and craft bazaar, garments and henna stalls, artisans' displays and other attractions, he said.

He also told that fun lovers including youngsters termed the festival an excellent recreation and shopping opportunity, saying that the overall ambiance of the festival was different from typical shopping. He said that Eid related products serving the people with taste of their traditional heritage are being presented. The event will continue till Chand Raat, he added.

