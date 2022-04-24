UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Arranges Qawwali Night

Published April 24, 2022

Lok Virsa arranges Qawwali night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa Sunday organized Qawwali Night to entertain the audience with singing skills of Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan.

According to Lok Virsa, the entry was free and many people came along with their family and friends to this classical night while all shops were opened to facilitate the audience.

The event aimed at promoting the virtues of peace, harmony and love through traditional music developed many centuries ago by the Sufi saints.

Qawali is a devotional form of music that dates back to 13th Century spreading the theme of peace, love, harmony and compassion.

Ghulam Abbas Ali's voice range is greater than the keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas and the compositions full of emotions would be enjoyed by music lovers.

