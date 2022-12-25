UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Celebrates Quaid-i-Azam Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid-i-Azam Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Sunday celebrated Quaid-i-Azam Day in a befitting manner with a series of events at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum.

Lok Virsa Heritage Museum remained a centre of celebrations throughout the day. Special features included Quaid cake-cutting ceremony, an exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in different specialized craft fields such as ajrak, weaving, traditional doll making, papier mache, truck art, embroidery, folk painting, etc.

, an exhibition of books by National library of Pakistan, and screening of video documentaries on Quaid-i-Azam, etc.

A prestigious opening ceremony was held which presented a number of patriotic songs (milli naghmas) to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event and appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa in highlighting the contribution of the great leader from a cultural perspective.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

