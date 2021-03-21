Lok Virsa change time for Museums due to COVID-19 pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Monday changed the timing for Virsa Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talha Ali, Executive Director Lok Virsa told APP, that both the museums would remain open for public from Tuesday to Sunday daily, between 10 am to 6 pm (with a break for prayer on Friday from 1pm to 2:30pm).

He said Monday would be a holiday at Lok Virsa museum, adding all visitors would be fully facilitated and COVID-19 SOPs would be strictly implemented during their visit between 10am to 6pm.

The heritage and Monument Museums were attracting a large number of people from different parts of the country, featuring cultural heritage.

The displays include the architectural heritage, sufi traditions, regional portrayal and way of living of people, the museum represents the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

