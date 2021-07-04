Lok Virsa first roof top open air theater opens after 27 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa first roof top open air theater has been opened after twenty seven years for cultural activities.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Kushvaha Sunday said open air theater has been opened for the general public, cultural activities, musical concerts and youth programs.

He said the theater has been modified with new technologies and opened with a new look so that audience could sit in lush green environment.

He further informed that the view of the theater was fantastic where one could see the Pakistan monument and picturesque landscapes in its premises equipped with fresh air.

He said Lok Virsa has also started a series of musical programs engaging youth in positive and healthy activities in the theater.

\778