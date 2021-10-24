Lok Virsa forges collaboration with Iranian National Museum for cultural information exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) and Cultural Consulate Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran has developed collaboration to initiate a project for exchanging information between the Iranian National Museum and NIFTH Museum.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Talha Ali said on Sunday that this project would be helpful in enhancing cultural heritage understanding between the two countries including translation of Persian language,scriptures, and spiritual artifacts.

"Culture is a powerful tool for the two nations to not only understand each other, but also compete on the world stage to tackle currently ongoing media and cultural wars targeting ideologies of a nation. It will help promote our traditional values strongly grounded in our own cultures and to unanimously meet international challenges," Taha said.

He said "It is of great benefit for the nations such as Pakistan and Iran which have rich cultures, to work together in this capacity", remarked Talha Ali Kushvaha.

