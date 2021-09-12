UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Holding Series Of Programs Highlighting Rich National Heritage

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Lok Virsa holding series of programs highlighting rich national heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa is currently holding a series of programs at National Heritage Museum to showcase centuries old rich culture and folk traditions.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said ,"The objective of the program was to promote folk crafts, create awareness among the masses specially youth about our indigenous folk heritage and provide a platform to master artisans associated with different traditional skills to earn livelihood for their families." The purpose of such programms were also to channelise the economic opportunities for the artisans through their skill and art that remained neglected for the past many decades.

A large number of people including students from local institutions are visiting the artisans at work daily and learn techniques involved in pottery making process.

/395 /778

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

36 minutes ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

1 hour ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.