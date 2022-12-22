UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Holds Christmas Festivity Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022

Lok Virsa holds Christmas festivity tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will hold colorful Christmas festivity here on December 23 featuring art and craft activities.

The Christmas celebrations will have an opening ceremony with colorful performance at Heritage Museum, congregation of Christian community, erection of Christmas tree, distribution of sweets by Santa Claus, Christmas songs, folk songs, folk dances, artisans at work exhibition etc.

The event is being organized by Lok Virsa, National Heritage and Culture Division in collaboration with U.P Church and Saint Thomas Church.

Meanwhile, Lok Virsa will also hold Quaid e Azam Day Celebrations on December 25 to pay rich tributes to the founder of the nation. The activities of the day include Cake cutting ceremony, Exhibition of books by National library of Pakistan, Exhibition of Artisans at work, screening of video documentaries on Quaid-e-Azam and Milli Naghma show.

