Lok Virsa holds colorful Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) celebrated Christmas in a befitting manner here Friday at Shakarparian.

A day-long Christmas festival was organized which featured special attractions like congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake-cutting ceremony, the erection of a Christmas tree, an exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in different specialized craft fields, folk songs, folk dances, video documentaries on Christmas and performances by traditional drummers (Dholis).

Lok Virsa complex remained the center of Christmas celebrations throughout the day.

A prestigious opening ceremony was held at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum which was attended by the Christian community and local audience.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Saint Thomas Church, Blue Area and U.P. Church, F-7/4 collaborated with Lok Virsa for Christmas celebrations. Church choirs and PNCA performing art theatre gave vibrant performances on the occasion. Mystic songs and Dhamaal were also presented to celebrate Christmas.

A group of traditional drummers (Dholis) entertained the public with their exotic performances.