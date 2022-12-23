UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Holds Colorful Christmas Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Lok Virsa holds colorful Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) celebrated Christmas in a befitting manner here Friday at Shakarparian.

A day-long Christmas festival was organized which featured special attractions like congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake-cutting ceremony, the erection of a Christmas tree, an exhibition of artisans-at-work with master artisans in different specialized craft fields, folk songs, folk dances, video documentaries on Christmas and performances by traditional drummers (Dholis).

Lok Virsa complex remained the center of Christmas celebrations throughout the day.

A prestigious opening ceremony was held at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum which was attended by the Christian community and local audience.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Saint Thomas Church, Blue Area and U.P. Church, F-7/4 collaborated with Lok Virsa for Christmas celebrations. Church choirs and PNCA performing art theatre gave vibrant performances on the occasion. Mystic songs and Dhamaal were also presented to celebrate Christmas.

A group of traditional drummers (Dholis) entertained the public with their exotic performances.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Church Christian

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

19 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

23 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

33 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

35 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

55 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.