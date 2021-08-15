Lok Virsa, IAP organized a week-long workshop on 'Zero Carbon Structures'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa in collaboration with Institute of Architect Pakistan (IAP) organized a week- long workshop on "Lari Zero Carbon Structures for the Marginalized", which would continue till August 16.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said, after the successful webinar series and the competition regarding zero carbon structures, the next step was to conduct a workshop to Create a Prototype.

The workshop would help students and architects how they could construct and reproduce the Low Cost Zero Carbon Structure, especially in the context of Global Warming.

He said after successful orientation session where participants were given the training program outline as well as hand outs such as pencils and sketchbooks to aid in the design process,it was started with the hands on part of our training program and screening video tutorials narrated by Madam Lari.

