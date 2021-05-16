UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Museums Re-opens

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Lok Virsa museums re-opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Museums would open from tomorrow (May 17).

Both the museums were closed from May 10 to May 16 in line with the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

According to NIFTH, "In line with the directions of NCOC, for slowing down the curve of COVID-19 pandemic during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, both the Museums Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument administered by Lok Virsa was closed during the time period.

Lok Virsa Museums would reopen with COVID reduced timings of 10 am to 6 pm.

