Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed For Two Days On Ashura-e-Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Lok Virsa as per previous practice, both museums administered by Lok Virsa, will remain closed.

The museums will reopen with routine public timings on Friday, August 20, 2021.

