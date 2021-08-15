Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Closed For Two Days On Ashura-e-Muharram
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.
According to Lok Virsa as per previous practice, both museums administered by Lok Virsa, will remain closed.
The museums will reopen with routine public timings on Friday, August 20, 2021.
