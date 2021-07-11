Lok Virsa, Muslim Hands to organize training for school children soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa have decided to organize a training program for school children in collaboration with Muslim Hands Pakistan soon.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Kushvaha and the Manager education at the Muslim Hands Pakistan Mir Aman Hunzai decided in a meeting held here on Sunday.

They discussed that under the program basic techniques of different countries arts and crafts like embroidery, pottery, wood carving, drawing, painting and calligraphy would be imparted to the school children, an official said.

/778