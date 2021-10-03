Lok Virsa 'New Art Gallery' attracting people:ED NIFTH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A 'New Art Gallery' which was recently inaugurated attracting a huge crowd from various parts of the country showcasing artworks of several renowned artists.

Talking to APP, Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Talha Ali Kushvaha said documentaries on the history of famous photographers, writers being displayed to attract people specially young generation to get knowledge of the history.

Talha said the amazing collection of different personalities has always taken back, in a time machine, to a different era to relive memories of a nation through collection of photographs of people.

