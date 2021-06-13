UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Normalize Timings Of Museums

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Lok Virsa normalize timings of museums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) decided to normalize the timings of both it's museums namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum.

In an announcement issued here, Lok Virsa said that the decision has been taken in view of reduction in Covid-19 cases in Islamabad.

New timings are 10: 00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

However, both museums will observe Saturday and Sunday as holidays till further improvement in the reduction of Covid-19 cases in accordance with the directions of NCOC.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Holidays Sunday P

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

51 minutes ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai consolidates position as global e ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.