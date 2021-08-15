UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Organizes A Day-long Exhibition Featuring Master Artisans

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Lok Virsa organizes a day-long exhibition featuring master artisans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa had organize a day-long exhibition featuring master artisans in different specialized craft fields at National Heritage Museum.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the workshop was aimed to introduce these artisans to modern and innovative techniques of skills refinement, presentation, and marketing which will enable them to commercialize their artwork.

He said that training would be given in making Swati and Kashmiri shawl embroidery, Kashmiri wood carving, gabba, truck art, stone carving, lacquer art, woodwork, mirror work, making frames as well as pottery.

He said that a national exhibition of books will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum, Shakarparian from 10 am to 6 pm, collaborating with the National library of Pakistan.

\395/778

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

35 minutes ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.