Lok Virsa Plans To Start Weekly Classes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Lok Virsa has announced to start weekly training classes in folk crafts under the program series "Craft is Knowledge" in December 2019.

Master artisans in different specialised craft fields will impart training to registered participants at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.  Initially, training will be provided in Gandhara stone carving &  calligraphy and folk paintings & calligraphy.

It will be a 3-month course with monthly fee of Rs.3,000/- (non-refundable) per participant to be paid in advance. Any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket. Timings will be 4 to 6 pm (Saturday & Sunday).

Registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory 2 start a training course. Interested individuals can get them enrolled at email : ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.comRegistration will be made on first come first served basis.

