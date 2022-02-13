UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Reopens Traditional Food Outlet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Lok Virsa reopens traditional food outlet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage - Lok Virsa has reopened traditional food outlet at its premises.

According to Lok Virsa, initially traditional brunch would be served at food outlet.

It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays adding that timings will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Food lovers and enthusiasts should visit and enjoy quality food with perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.

The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payye, BBQ, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lasi and tea (Green tea, Doodh Patti etc).

/778

Related Topics

Visit Puri From Love P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

8 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

13 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

13 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

13 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>