Lok Virsa Resumes Next Session Of 'Open Mic Program'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Lok Virsa resumes next session of 'Open Mic Program'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH), Lok Virsa on Sunday resumed next session of Open Mic program at its Rooftop theatre with strict COVID-19 SOPs. In re-opening session, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the program was aimed to bring together the fusion of traditional and modern musical instruments.

He said strict COVID-19 SOPs and social distancing would be observed. Anyone found without mask and violating the SOPs shall be escorted out of the venue.

Amateur singers also present on the occasion at Rooftop theatre to showcase their skills to a jury.

The jury picked the most promising stars and gives them tips for their performances in front of an eager, cheering limited crowd due to COVID restriction.

ED Lok Virsa said Open Mic Program serves as an academy to a growing base of young, amateur singers from the twin cities. "Harnessing their talent and confidence, the Open Mic platform gives opportunity to it's rising stars to perform on various other stages," he said.

Open Mic Auditions at Rooftop theatre would be arranged on weekly basis, depending on COVID-19 situation.

