Lok Virsa To Hold Balochistan Musical Night On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Lok Virsa to hold Balochistan Musical Night on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would hold "Balochistan Musical Night" tomorrow (Monday) to celebrate the rich Balochi culture at annual Lok Mela.                                The night will feature renowed artists and musicians to enthrall the audience with their outstanding performances.               Balochistan pavilion has been setup by the Balochistan Directorate  at the festival to show Balochistan's rich culture and traditions.

          Beautiful culture of Balochistan will be highlighted through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad,an official said on Sunday.                             He said that the Balochistan contingent will feature crafts people, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups.                                    Balochi musicians will mesmerize the audience with their melodious voices.       Special Balochi Dance has been prepared to captivate the audience with performances.

