Lok Virsa To Hold "KPK Musical Night" On Nov 14 At Annual Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa would hold "KPK Musical Night" at its complex here on Saturday (November 14) in connection with its annual Lok Mela celebrations.

The night will feature traditional Pakhtun dance of swords and Frontier Constabulary (FC) dance group by KPK cultural pavilion.

A contingent of over 80 people would be participating in the Musical night to present Khattak dance group. Famous folk singers will enthrall the audience with their melodious performances, an official said on Thursday. He said a`Hujra' had been created wherein musicians presented folk Pushto music 'Tank Takor' whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rubab', Tabla and Harmonium.

He said that master artisans in specialized craft fields such as embroidery, metal work, wax printing, Shawl weaving, Khes weaving and wood works and a number of folk artists have also exhibited their work.

He said that The KPK pavilion offerd varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) at Qehwa Khana.

