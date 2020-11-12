UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Hold "KPK Musical Night" On Nov 14 At Annual Lok Mela

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Lok Virsa to hold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Lok Virsa would hold "KPK Musical Night" at its complex here on Saturday (November 14) in connection with its annual Lok Mela celebrations.

The night will feature traditional Pakhtun dance of swords and Frontier Constabulary (FC) dance group by KPK cultural pavilion.

A contingent of over 80 people would be participating in the Musical night to present  Khattak dance group.              Famous folk singers will  enthrall  the audience with their melodious performances, an official said on Thursday.        He said a`Hujra' had been created wherein musicians presented folk Pushto music 'Tank Takor' whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rubab', Tabla and Harmonium.

            He said that  master artisans in specialized craft fields such as embroidery, metal work, wax printing, Shawl weaving, Khes weaving and wood works and a number of folk artists have also exhibited their work.

He said that The KPK pavilion  offerd varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) at Qehwa Khana.

/395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Tank Cuban Peso November All

Recent Stories

Asad Umar asks political leaders to demonstrate re ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan records 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

18 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

41 minutes ago

PCB confirms appointments of Younis and Arshad

44 minutes ago

HEC and Huaweiâ€™s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

46 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.