ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) will hold an online International Children's Film Festival on 21 August. In collobration with The Little Art and Lahore Children's Film Festival (LICFF), Lok Virsa will present 158 films from 24 countries in 16 languages.

The main aim was to continue to inspire children through film and brings the community together to watch, learn, and discuss cinema, an official said on Monday. He said that this year the festival will go online from August 21, 2020 and will be available till 21 November 2020.