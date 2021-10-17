UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Initiate Nationwide Tourism & Cultural Fests From Oct 23

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Lok Virsa to initiate nationwide tourism & cultural fests from Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa, has joined hands with Orangeloft & Sweettooth to initiate nationwide tourism and cultural festival from October 23 at the TDCP site Murree.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said it has a wide network of locations, vision and local inclusiveness to connect them all to the Tourist Department Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP).

Together they will create destinations, connect music and artists, culture and traditions, and showcase them to the world he added.

NIFTH believes this would surely not only redefine tourism but also showcase Pakistan's heritage to the world.

With this NIFTH - Orangeloft & Sweettooth collaboration, nationwide tourism, and cultural fests are being initiated.

He said the first Glam Camp of the series is being held in Murree, a TDCP site that has been inactive for ages, which will now come alive on October 23, with camping, music, and other activities all happening at one place.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Murree SITE October All From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: G ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General

2 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afg ..

UAE strongly condemns Kandahar mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth pla ..

ADNOC Drilling Board approves ambitious growth plan, sees inclusion in major glo ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 240.44 million

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.