Lok Virsa to initiate nationwide tourism & cultural fests from tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa, has joined hands with Orangeloft & Sweettooth to initiate nationwide tourism and cultural festival from October 25 at the TDCP site Murree.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said it has a wide network of locations, vision and local inclusiveness to connect them all to the Tourist Department Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP).

Together they will create destinations, connect music and artists, culture and traditions, and showcase them to the world he added.

NIFTH believes this would surely not only redefine tourism but also showcase Pakistan's heritage to the world.

With this NIFTH - Orangeloft & Sweettooth collaboration, nationwide tourism, and cultural fests are being initiated.

He said the first Glam Camp of the series is being held in Murree, a TDCP site that has been inactive for ages, which will now come alive on October 23, with camping, music, and other activities all happening at one place.

/778P:zkz/X:ftp/L:srb/R:srb