UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Mark Int'l Women Day On March 8

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Lok Virsa to mark Int'l Women Day on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National Heritage and Culture Division will hold a day-long celebrations here on Wednesday 8 to mark International Women Day.

The event "Tribute to Women Artisans and Folk Artists" focuses on promoting Pakistan's indigenous folk heritage and highlighting contributions of our eminent master artisans and folk artists in the development of the society, said the organizers.

Major features would include an exhibition of women artisans at work and a live folk music show to pay tribute to the legendary women artists.

A colourful opening ceremony with live performances will be held on 8th March at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum.

