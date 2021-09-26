Lok Virsa to organize calligraphy classes next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Eco Records would organize a three-month long calligraphy classes under a skill development program titled 'Level Up'.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the last date of registration is September 30 .

He said Lok Virsa has scheduled a skill development program titled "Level Up" aiming at all creatively and musically inclined minds.

"Our panel instructors consists of highly skilled and well-known professionals in their respective fields," he said.

Renowned Calligraphy Instructor Muhammad Hanif will conduct the classes at Lok Virsa under level up initiative.

The course is a head start for all students to become proficient in Calligraphy qalam, brush pen Calligraphy, traditional pointed pen Calligraphy and broad edge Calligraphy.

Calligraphy is a type of visual art related to writing. It is the design of lettering with a broad tip brush or similar tool in one stroke.

A contemporary definition of calligraphic practice is the art of giving form to signs in an harmonious,expressive, and skillful way.

Calligraphy can also become part of an overall ornamental program, clearly separated from the rest of the decoration. It is a style of writing described as a script, hand or alphabet.

