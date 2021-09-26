UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize Calligraphy Classes Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

Lok Virsa to organize calligraphy classes next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) and Eco Records would organize a three-month long calligraphy classes under a skill development program titled 'Level Up'.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the last date of registration is September 30 .

He said Lok Virsa has scheduled a skill development program titled "Level Up" aiming at all creatively and musically inclined minds.

"Our panel instructors consists of highly skilled and well-known professionals in their respective fields," he said.

Renowned Calligraphy Instructor Muhammad Hanif will conduct the classes at Lok Virsa under level up initiative.

The course is a head start for all students to become proficient in Calligraphy qalam, brush pen Calligraphy, traditional pointed pen Calligraphy and broad edge Calligraphy.

Calligraphy is a type of visual art related to writing. It is the design of lettering with a broad tip brush or similar tool in one stroke.

A contemporary definition of calligraphic practice is the art of giving form to signs in an harmonious,expressive, and skillful way.

Calligraphy can also become part of an overall ornamental program, clearly separated from the rest of the decoration. It is a style of writing described as a script, hand or alphabet.

/395/778

Related Topics

Peruvian Nuevo Sol September All From

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.