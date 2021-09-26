UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize "flute Learning" Classes From Oct 4

Sun 26th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa in collaboration with Echo Records would organize "flute learning" a musical instrument classes from October 4.

In this regard, Lok Virsa has started the registration process for the admissions in the classes.

Renowned classical flute player Salman Adil would be the instructor of the music classes. He said that experienced flute player who has had the opportunity to perform with several foreign musician delegations to produce instrumental fusion encapsulating his creative abilities.

This course was a headstart for all students pursuing higher education in music.

In this course, participants would get to develop into the world of flute playing by learning flute techniques and Ragas and further improving.

A flute is an aerophone or reed-less wind instrument that produces its sound from the flow of air across an opening.

According to the instrument classification of Hornbostel–Sachs, flutes are categorized as edge-blown aerophones.

