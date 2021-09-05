Lok Virsa to organize three-day Autumn Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint would organize a three-day Autumn Festival from September 17 to 19.

With talented folk and independent artists and bands from all over the country, the event will save our environment by spreading positive vibes of musical and positive enforcement about climate change and saving our environment.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that three-day music and cultural festival with two nights camping option at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.

He said that with daily workshops, seminars, talks, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre during the day, and musical festival at night, the event will be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.

He said that registrations for folk and independent artists are now open till September 4.

/778