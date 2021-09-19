UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize Three-month Music Classes From Oct 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

Lok Virsa to organize three-month music classes from Oct 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A three-month music course titled "Pop Vocal Training and Saxophone" classes would commence from October 4 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa aiming to train participants in music and creative skills.

Lok Virsa and Echo Records jointly planed "Level Up" a skill development program aimed at all creatively and musically inclined minds. Spanning over a 3 month period, this short course program is ideal for those looking to pursue higher education abroad in music and film production.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that our panel of instructors consists of highly skilled and well-known professionals in their respective fields. He said that the music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back creative space to the community.

Last date of registration is 30th September and interested students can visit: www.lokvirsa.org.pk/levelup. The youngsters and students can register themselves to take part in the course.

