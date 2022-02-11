Lok Virsa to re-open traditional food outlet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage - Lok Virsa would re-open traditional food outlet at its premises on Saturday.

According to Lok Virsa, initially traditional brunch would be served at food outlet.

It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays adding that timings will be from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Food lovers and enthusiasts should visit and enjoy quality food with perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.

The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payye, BBQ, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lasi and tea (Green tea, Doodh Patti etc).