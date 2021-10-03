UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa to start 'flute learning' classes from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa in collaboration with Echo Records would start "flute learning" a musical instrument classes from October 4(Monday).

Renowned classical flute player Salman Adil will be the instructor of the music classes.

He said that experienced flute player who has had the opportunity to perform with several foreign musician delegations to produce instrumental fusion encapsulating his creative abilities.

This course is a headstart for all students pursuing higher education in music.

In this course, participants will get to develop into the world of flute playing by learning flute techniques and Ragas and further improving.

A flute is an aerophone or reedless wind instrument that produces its sound from the flow of air across an opening.

According to the instrument classification of Hornbostel–Sachs, flutes are categorized as edge-blown aerophones.

