Lok Virsa to start projects in GB for cultural promotion, preservation: Talha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) would initiate culture promotion projects in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with the aim to preserve, enhance and strengthen cultural traditions and heritage of the scenic region of GB.

This was decided under a meeting held with Executive Director Lok Virsa and Secretary Tourism and Culture Department of Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday, Executive Director NIFTH Talha told APP.

Talha was of the view that it necessarily required to pay attention for expanding the project including augmenting the number of arts councils of GB which were the real curator and promoter of art and culture along with preparation of a culture policy for GB.

"Gilgit-Baltistan is inherited by people from different sects with rich cultural background and they have diverse culture, customs and traditions totally unique in the world.

Pakistan manifests itself in local traditions, music and local dresses," he added.

He said the famous trio band music played in this region was very popular in most of the other regions due to the rhythm of its loud music, and men dancing in their typical way whereas there were some variations in lyrics from region to region.

Instruments commonly used in Gilgit Baltistan were Dadang (drum), Damal and Surnai while some other instruments like Sitar, Gabi (flute) Rubab and duff represent the musical style and taste of different areas.

Besides, these khling-boo, chang, porgho-too etc., instruments are used in the entire Baltistan region,he added.

\395\778