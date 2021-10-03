Lok Virsa to start 'Sufi' music classes from next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa would start Sufi music classes from next week.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP the classes would be conducted under the supervision instructor Prof. Saeed Ahmad.

Prof. Saeed, the author of the great Sufi wisdom series of Punjabi- English books, is a prominent name in the author community, he said.

He said the last date for the registration is October 10.

He said the participants would learn about the 'Sufiana Kalaam', Sufism, and concepts of Punjabi Sufism.

They will get an understanding of the vision, wisdom, and poetry of Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Shah Hussain along with the story of 'Heer & Ranjha' and Glimpse of Saif ul Malook,he added.

He said sufism, known as tasawuf in the Arabic-speaking world, is a form of Islamic mysticism that emphasizes introspection and spiritual closeness with God.

