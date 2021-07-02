UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Visitors Demand Re-opening Of Traditional Food Point 'Lok Khaba'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Lok Virsa visitors demand re-opening of traditional food point 'Lok Khaba'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The visitors of Lok Virsa on Friday demanded the re-opening of famous traditional food point "Lok Khaba" and "Sharbat Point" which was located in the premises of arts institute.

The Lok Khaba was famous for traditional foods like 'saag roti', 'chapal kebab' 'Lassi' and many more, said a visitor Moin Khan.

The 'Lok Khaba' initiative was meant to create a space to gather exchange ideas, develop the taste for traditional foods and have a good time at Lok Virsa, said Arshi Khan.

She said that Lok Khaba and Sharbat point were attracting a large number of people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

"Due to negligence of the authorities, the Lok Khaba roof shed was perished in rains and seating space was also removed and presenting deserted look," another visitor Muhammad Shafiq said.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that the present management was planning to reopen Lok Khaba with more professional and train chefs in traditional foods.

He expressed the hope that soon Lok Khaba will be ready to welcome and serve traditional foods to a much larger crowd.

He said that Lok Virsa was playing its role in preserving cultural heritage.

