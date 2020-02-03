UrduPoint.com
London Attacker Recently Released From Jail For Terror Offences: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:40 AM

London, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A man wearing a "hoax device" shot dead by police in London Sunday after stabbing two people had recently been released from prison for previous terrorism offences, British media reported.

The suspect was released last month after serving around half of an approximate three-year sentence for disseminating terrorist material, according to multiple reports.

