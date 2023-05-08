LONDON, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Chinese community held a traditional Poon Choi event in London Chinatown on Sunday, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Around a hundred community seniors gathered under the warm afternoon sun to taste the Poon Choi Banquet dishes and enjoy cultural performances themed "Community and Talents." According to London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA), organizer of the event, Poon Choi is a culinary tradition. It involves layering an array of the very best Chinese cuisine in a large bowl, symbolizing unity and harmony as it brings together people of different backgrounds and beliefs to share a meal.

The event was part of the Coronation Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing neighbours and communities together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Charles III was on Saturday crowned monarch of the United Kingdom (UK) and 14 other Commonwealth realms in the UK's first coronation since 1953 at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Queen Camilla was also coronated on the same day.

"LCCA hopes this celebration event will not only bring joy to everyone but also make a positive contribution to the local community, enhance community cohesion, and make Chinatown a more attractive, sustainable, and welcoming place," said Deng Zhuting, president of LCCA.

"As a young mixed British-Chinese, it makes me so proud to share and celebrate Chinese culture on the streets of London, representing the Chinese London community to celebrate the coronation ... Today's show had people of all ages, all showing Chinese art and culture to the West," said Guo Toto, a British-Chinese model and influencer, who acted as presenter of the Poon Choi event.

Westminster City Councillor for West End Paul Fisher told Xinhua after tasting the Poon Choi Banquet dishes that "It's a lovely event, beautiful food, fantastic entertainment.""I'm here on behalf of the council just to say how proud we are of the Chinese community here," he said.