London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A British legal first was made on Wednesday as a coroner ruled that air pollution contributed to the death of a young girl with severe asthma who lived by a busy road.

Assistant coroner for Inner South London Philip Barlow said air pollution made a "material contribution" to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah in 2013.