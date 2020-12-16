UrduPoint.com
London Coroner Rules Air Pollution Contributed To Young Girl's Death

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

London coroner rules air pollution contributed to young girl's death

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A British legal first was made on Wednesday as a coroner ruled that air pollution contributed to the death of a young girl with severe asthma who lived by a busy road.

Assistant coroner for Inner South London Philip Barlow said air pollution made a "material contribution" to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah in 2013.

