London Declares 'major Incident' With Hospitals At Risk Of Covid Deluge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning that hospitals in the British capital could soon be overwhelmed after a surge in coronavirus infections linked to a new strain.

"The stark reality is that we will run out of beds for patients in the next couple of weeks unless the spread of the virus slows down drastically," Khan said in a statement, urging greater support from the central UK government.

"We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS (National Health Service) could be overwhelmed and more people will die."

