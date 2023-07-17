Open Menu

London Exhibition Spotlights Migrant Business Owners

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

London exhibition spotlights migrant business owners

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :From the co-founder of retail giant Marks & Spencer to the owners of a family-run Chinese takeaway, a new exhibition is showcasing migrant entrepreneurs and the role they played in molding Britain.

They have "shaped all aspects of our lives, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat, to the apps on our phone, the furniture in our homes," Matthew Plowright, the Migration Museum's director of communications and engagement, told AFP.

At the museum based inside a south London shopping centre, visitors can wander through areas dedicated to various types of migrant-owned businesses found on a typical British high street, from restaurants to corner shops.

The "Taking Care of business" exhibition runs until late September and explores the origins of many British companies that were founded by immigrants and have since become household Names.

One example is the retailer Marks & Spencer, which was co-founded by Michael Marks who was born into a Polish Jewish family that immigrated to Britain in 1882.

Another comes from Britain's first coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee, which was founded by brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa, who arrived from Italy in the 1950s.

Related Topics

Business China London Spencer Italy September Jew Family All From

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

13 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

15 hours ago
Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

15 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

18 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

19 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

20 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous