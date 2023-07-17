London exhibition spotlights migrant business owners

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :From the co-founder of retail giant Marks & Spencer to the owners of a family-run Chinese takeaway, a new exhibition is showcasing migrant entrepreneurs and the role they played in molding Britain.

They have "shaped all aspects of our lives, from the clothes we wear to the food we eat, to the apps on our phone, the furniture in our homes," Matthew Plowright, the Migration Museum's director of communications and engagement, told AFP.

At the museum based inside a south London shopping centre, visitors can wander through areas dedicated to various types of migrant-owned businesses found on a typical British high street, from restaurants to corner shops.

The "Taking Care of business" exhibition runs until late September and explores the origins of many British companies that were founded by immigrants and have since become household Names.

One example is the retailer Marks & Spencer, which was co-founded by Michael Marks who was born into a Polish Jewish family that immigrated to Britain in 1882.

Another comes from Britain's first coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee, which was founded by brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa, who arrived from Italy in the 1950s.