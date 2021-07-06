UrduPoint.com
London Games Sensation Left Out Of China's Tokyo Swim Squad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

London Games sensation left out of China's Tokyo swim squad

Shanghai, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :China named a 30-strong swimming team Tuesday for the Tokyo Games but 2012 double Olympic champion Ye Shiwen misses out, with triple gold medallist Sun Yang already absent because of a doping violation.

Also failing to qualify was Fu Yuanhui, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist whose bubbly personality won hearts at home and abroad, and saw her go viral online.

China are looking to improve on the disappointing one gold medal in swimming -- Sun in the 200m freestyle -- they won in Rio, having taken five golds at London 2012.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

