Shanghai, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :China named a 30-strong swimming team Tuesday for the Tokyo Games but 2012 double Olympic champion Ye Shiwen misses out, with triple gold medallist Sun Yang already absent because of a doping violation.

Also failing to qualify was Fu Yuanhui, the Rio 2016 bronze medallist whose bubbly personality won hearts at home and abroad, and saw her go viral online.

China are looking to improve on the disappointing one gold medal in swimming -- Sun in the 200m freestyle -- they won in Rio, having taken five golds at London 2012.