London High Commission Will Live Stream Jubilation Of 14 August

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

London High Commission will live stream jubilation of 14 August

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The High Commission for Pakistan in London on Wednesday planned activities of jubilation along with arrangements for Live Streaming of the Independence Day Flag Hoisting on August 14th.

According to a statement issued by the High Commission,the Live streaming of the ceremony will be done on the official Facebook Page of the High Commission.

"The Facebook broadcast can be accessed at: https://www.facebook.com/phclondon1, the statement said.

It further informed that High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria will hoist the National Flag and only a limited number of the High Commission's officials will be in attendance.

He will also address the Pakistani community via live streaming on Facebook.

The messages of the President Dr.Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be read out on this occasion.

The statement further said that this year, in view of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19, and the UK Government's guidelines, the Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony will take place indoors.

"The High Commission wishes to inform the distinguished members of the Pakistani Community and the British friends of Pakistan that there will be no visitors to the High Commission for the ceremonyin the interest of their health and well-being in the current situation",the statement said.

