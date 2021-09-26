UrduPoint.com

London Irish Hit Back In Thrilling Sale Draw

London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :London Irish staged a 17-point fightback to rescue a dramatic 31-31 draw against Sale in the English Premiership on Sunday.

Manu Tuilagi helped Alex Sanderson's title contenders surge into the lead at Brentford Community Stadium.

Tuilagi was key to AJ MacGinty's early try and his potent carrying was a theme of a first half that saw the bonus point secured by the 37th minute.

Marlon Yarde, Sam James and Will Cliff all crossed for Sale tries.

But despite leading 31-14 at the interval, Sale were unable to add to their score.

Ben White and Agustin Creevy had scored first half tries for the Exiles, who built a head of steam after the break with two tries from Tom Parton putting them back in contention.

Curtis Rona crossed with three minutes to go and Paddy Jackson converted to level the score.

In the closing moments, Jackson had the chance to seize an unlikely victory but his 55-metre penalty struck the left upright.

