London Judge Denies Bail To WikiLeaks Founder Assange
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM
London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have to remain in custody, pending a US appeal that blocked his extradition to face charges for leaking secret documents, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Westminster Magistrates Court: "I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he will fail to surrender to the court to face the appellant proceedings."