London judge denies bail to WikiLeaks founder Assange

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have to remain in custody, pending a US appeal that blocked his extradition to face charges for leaking secret documents, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Westminster Magistrates Court: "I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he will fail to surrender to the court to face the appellant proceedings."