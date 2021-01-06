UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Judge Denies Bail To WikiLeaks Founder Assange

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

London judge denies bail to WikiLeaks founder Assange

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have to remain in custody, pending a US appeal that blocked his extradition to face charges for leaking secret documents, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Westminster Magistrates Court: "I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he will fail to surrender to the court to face the appellant proceedings."

Related Topics

Court

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

45 seconds ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

21 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

22 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

25 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

30 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.