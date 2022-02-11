UrduPoint.com

London Police Chief Resigns After String Of Scandals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 01:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Britain's most senior police officer announced her resignation Thursday after a string of scandals linked to racism, sexism, misogyny and the murder of a young woman by a serving police officer on the London force.

Cressida Dick, who became the first woman to head London's Metropolitan Police in 2017, said she had "no choice but to step aside" after the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

>