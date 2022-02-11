UrduPoint.com

London Police Chief Resigns As Scandals Rock Force

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 10:10 AM

London police chief resigns as scandals rock force

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :London's police chief announced her resignation Thursday after a string of scandals rocked the British capital's force, including racism, sexism and a serving officer murdering a young woman.

Cressida Dick, who became the first woman to head London's Metropolitan Police in 2017, said she had "no choice but to step aside" after London mayor Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

Khan said Thursday he was "not satisfied with the commissioner's response", after he told her of broad changes needed to "root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny" in the force.

Dick said she felt "huge sadness", but it was "clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue".

Her sudden announcement comes as her police force is charged with investigating the "Partygate scandal" swirling around Prime Minister Boris Johnson over alleged parties held in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Dick said she would stay on for a short while to "ensure the stability of the Met".

The 61-year-old had long faced calls for her resignation after high-profile scandals including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped by then-police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

She referred to this in her resignation statement, saying this and "many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service".

But the force "has turned its full attention to rebuilding public trust and confidence", she said, adding she was "very optimistic about the future for the Met and for London".

Khan said earlier this month he was "utterly disgusted" after an independent watchdog said London police had sent each other "shocking" racist, sexist and homophobic messages.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Police Scandal Sadiq Khan Young London March Women 2017 Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

52 minutes ago
 Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

10 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

10 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

10 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>